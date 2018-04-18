While walking in the woods, 911 caller made a gruesome discovery
A 911 caller reported finding a body burning in the woods off of 18th Street East in Bradenton on April 2, 2018. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office later identified the body as 50-year-old Veronica Polite.
A security guard from Tallahassee, Florida, was brutally beaten by three young people, after he asked them to end a pool party that was held "without authorization" on April 1, 2018. Officers are now looking for the aggressors.
Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.
The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina released surveillance video showing a man attempting to carjack a vehicle and bystanders helping to stop the crime on April 5, 2018. The suspect was later arrested.
Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.
Surveillance video shows a shooting that took place early Sunday, April 8, 2018, outside Dreams Gentlemen's Club, 4218 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. The club's bouncer and another man were shot in the back and wounded.
Shoppers fled Orlando’s Florida Mall on Sunday, April 8, after fireworks were set inside the building sparking fears of a shooting. Police confirmed that fireworks had been set off as a distraction during a jewelry store robbery.
Detectives are looking for the suspect who punched a man in the face twice with brass knuckles on March 31, 2018, at a Valrico residence in Hillsborough County. He fled in a small silver four-door car.
According to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday morning, Dakota Jibson, 23, of Bradenton, was the last person to be seen with 50-year-old Veronica Polite before her body was found burned in the woods near the 4600 block of 18th Street East.
The City of Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking a suspect during an arrest on August 25, 2017. Christopher Hickman, the officer in question, was charged