While walking in the woods, 911 caller made a gruesome discovery

A 911 caller reported finding a body burning in the woods off of 18th Street East in Bradenton on April 2, 2018. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office later identified the body as 50-year-old Veronica Polite.
Manatee County Public Safety
Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Crime

Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.