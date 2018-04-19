Parrish man was angry when he shot and killed a woman, judge tells him before sentencing him to life in prison.

A Parrish man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday afternoon for the 2017 shooting that killed his late best friend's ex-wife.
In February, a jury found Eugene Matthews, 84, guilty by a jury of one count of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
On Jan. 10, 2017, Rebecca Rawson went to Matthews' home in Parrish along with her ex-brother-in-law and her daughter, Kathryn Rawson, to retrieve her ex-husband's dog. Rawson's ex-brother-in-law knocked on the door and when Matthew's live-in-girlfriend opened the door, he called for Bart, picked him up and turned to walk away.
But then Matthews appeared at the doorway, armed with a handgun, and began shooting at the Rawson family as they attempted to drive away. One bullet went threw the windshield and struck Rebecca Rawson in the face. She was rushed by paramedics to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she died shortly after.
Matthews was sentenced to the maximum of life in prison.
"It was by the grace of God that all of them didn't die," Circuit Judge Brian Iten said.
Iten recalled Matthews' testimony at trial during which he said he had never before feared for his life.
"But your actions were not the actions of someone who was afraid," Iten said as he looked at Matthews. "Your actions were the actions of someone who was angry. "
Kathryn Rawson testified during the hearing, describing how she and her family have been devastated by the loss of her mother. On an easel beside the witness stand rested an enlarged photo of Kathryn Rawson and her mother.
"I want you to take a good look at that picture," Rawson's daughter says. "That is the woman that was shot in the face. That is my beautiful mother."
Her family is still dealing with the loss, she said.
"The depression, the panic attacks and the anxiety from that night still affect me but I will not, I will not let what you did on Jan. 10, 2017 overtake my life," Rawson said. "You coward, I am still here and I am going to honor my mother for the rest of my life. "
She questioned the reasoning behind his actions that day, "For what?"
"My mom was everything to me, and I had to witness her get shot in the face," Rawson said. "I was covered in her blood. You're a sick, you're a sick, sick person Matthews. "
Matthews had destroyed her family, she said, but didn't think he would ever face what he did.
"This day isn't justice. Nothing will ever be enough for what you've done," Rawson said and then concluded with, "I know one thing. You will meet your maker when you die, and you will have to pay for what you did, and for that I say, God help your soul, monster."
Rawson walked back to her seat in the courtroom gallery and broke down in tears.
The only other witness to testify was Matthews, showing no remorse and justifying his actions. Matthews called Rebecca Rawson a spoiled brat who was used to getting everything she wanted.
"She's had everything her way and she talked her mother and her uncle into coming and home invading my place. And I stood my ground and she accidentally got shot with ricochet," Matthews said. "She's the one that planned it all and caused her mother to get killed. "
Matthew claimed the Rawson family assaulted his girlfriend, Juanita Sills, referring to her as his wife, committed a home invasion and tried to kill him, but none of them had been charged with a crime. His self-defense claims were rejected during a hearing under Florida's "Stand your Ground Law," and later by the jury at his trial.
During his testimony, Matthews also questioned his attorney and the judge's actions throughout the case. Any sentence would be a life sentence for him, he acknowledged.
"Do as you wish, it doesn't matter," Matthews said. "I had a good life. "
Comments