'There’s a body burning on the pathway,' says 911 caller who found burned woman

A woman made a gruesome discovery while walking back into the woods off of 4600 block of 18th Street East, Bradenton in the early morning hours of April 2.
She said she was going back into the woods to visit her boyfriend, when she found a burning body and called 911.
“I went back into the woods to go see him and there’s a body burning on the pathway, a body burning on the ground," she told the 911 operator. "I don't know who it is but it’s on fire, whoever it is.”
The call came in at 1:12 a.m. and lasted just over four minutes. She told the operator she got in her truck and drove a few blocks away and called for help. She and the 911 operator worked to pinpoint the exact location where she made the discovery to get officials to the correct place.
At one point, the caller worried the body could belong to her boyfriend. She wasn't sure.
When officials arrived moments later, they found Veronica Polite, 50, dead. The Medical Examiner's Office determined Polite suffered severe head trauma after being hit with an object that pierced the skull and had severe burns, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. A State Fire Marshal Arson K9 gave officials a positive indication that an accelerant was near Polite's head.
Dave Bristow, a spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, previously said there was was a homeless camp near where the body was found and they believe the incident occurred sometime after midnight.
Dakota Jibson, 23, faces a murder charge in connection with Polite's death. A probable cause affidavit states he was likely the last person to see Polite alive. Investigators also found blood in his vehicle.
Two people found leaving City Walk Apartments, 2019 Fifth St. W., where Polite lived, told investigators they were with Polite and Jibson the night her body was found. They told officials they saw Jibson and Polite "flirting" with each other and Polite in the front seat of the car. The two were dropped off at a shopping center around 11:30 p.m., but Polite stayed in the car with Jibson, according to the affidavit.
Jibson told investigators that he met Polite at City Walk apartments while waiting for friends and said he was driving his vehicle that night. Officials executed a search warrant on Jibson's vehicle and found a "large amount of blood" in the back seat. He was later arrested and is being held without bond.
Bristow said Wednesday there were no new developments in the case.
