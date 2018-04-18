Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, April 18, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

April 18, 2018 10:08 AM

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Michale Anderson, out-of-county warrant, no bond.
Karen Carpenter, out-of-county warrant, $2,000 bond.
Patricia Vero, DWI with damage, $500 bond.
