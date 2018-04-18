Getting a DUI while driving a golf cart was no joke for Anna Maria Island tourist

Getting charged with a DUI while driving a golf cart was no April Fool's joke for a Michigan man vacationing on Anna Maria Island, court records show.
Holmes Beach police stopped Kevin Berlin, 41, of Michigan, at 1:41 a.m. April 1 in the 5200 block of Gulf Drive while he was driving a golf cart without headlights, according to a probable cause affidavit. Berlin told police he had "two to three beers at a friend's house" on Pine Avenue and was on his way back to the rental where he was staying.
The affidavit noted Berlin's eyes were watery and bloodshot, his speech was slurred, he was generally unsteady and the officer could smell alcohol. After performing field sobriety tests, Berlin was arrested.
According to the affidavit, Berlin took too many steps during the walk-and-turn test, so he took a few steps backward. He also reportedly made an improper turn and again took too many steps walking the opposite direction.
The report also noted Berlin was respectful, cooperative and polite to the officer during the encounter.
Berlin provided a breath test to police, with results of 0.138 and 0.143, according the report. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.
He was cited for DUI and driving without headlights and was booked into the Manatee County jail. Berlin was released after paying a $500 bond, court records show.
A towing company picked up the golf cart.
