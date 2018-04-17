This Sarasota County woman had over 75 pets in her house. Now she faces animal cruelty charges

A North Port woman is facing animal abuse charges after animal services officers discovered over 75 animals in her home, including one emaciated cat in need of medical care and sleeping in its own feces.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Shirley Ann Duncan, 55, was found to have 83 animals in her North Port home.
Animal services officers first responded on April 9 to her residence on Granada Drive for a complaint that Duncan was neglecting several animals inside her home. While speaking with Duncan, officers noticed that one cat, named Furby, was emaciated, in distress, and had fur matted with urine and feces.
Duncan told officers that the cat was suffering from an illness but could not provide proof of veterinary care, the sheriff's office said.
Furby was transported to an animal hospital for treatment, but due to the extent of the animal's suffering, the cat had to be euthanized.
On Monday, deputies responded to Duncan’s home and seized 55 cats, 23 mice, three ferrets and two dogs. She was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.
Duncan is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and abandonment. She was released Tuesday morning on a $2,000 bond.
All the animals remain in the custody of animal services as the investigation continues.
