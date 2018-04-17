Woman riding motorized scooter snatches woman's purse, walks away

Memphis Police Department released surveillance video showing a woman riding a motorized scooter through a grocery store and allegedly snatching a purse before getting up and walking out of the store.
Memphis Police Department Pierre Taylor
Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Crime

Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.