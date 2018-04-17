Skeletal remains found in Sarasota creek not those of missing teen, cops say

Human remains found in a Sarasota creek Monday are not those of a missing Sarasota teenager.
Sarasota police confirmed Tuesday through work with the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office by using dental records that the remains do not belong to Jabez Spann.
Spann has been missing since September 2017 and court documents show he may have witnessed a murder a week before he went missing. He was last seen on Labor Day at a barbecue with his family less than a mile from where the remains were found.
A human skull and femur bone were found by children playing Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of Gillespie Avenue, according to police.
There is no evidence to support foul play at this time, according to police, and there is no indication of the identity, race, sex or age of the individual.
Police have said determining that information could take several weeks.
"We're working as diligently and as quickly as possible to learn who the remains belong to," Sarasota Police Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge said during a news conference Tuesday.
Police will continue to work the case as a death investigation, but they do not expect more updates this week, according to Judge.
Judge said police were in nearly hourly contact with Spann's family while they worked to determine if the remains belonged to the teen.
There is a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to finding Spann, described as about 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Spann's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments