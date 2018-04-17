Venice man had drugs delivered to his house. Cops knew it was coming

A Venice man is in jail after investigators determined he was responsible for having a shipment of drugs delivered to his home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Officials with the sheriff's office developed information that a package with MDMA, or ecstasy, would be delivered to a home in the 2100 block of Frederick Drive on Monday. Kylor Proper, 23, was arrested after deputies say he coordinated the delivery of MDMA.
Detectives began conducting surveillance in the area and the package was delivered around noon., according to the sheriff's office.
A search warrant was then executed on the home 15 minutes later and officials found 123.7 grams of MDMA, along with 51 grams of marijuana and 3.8 grams of butane hash oil, according to the sheriff's office.
Proper was responsible for having the package delivered, investigators determined, and his name was listed as the recipient for the package. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County jail Tuesday without bond on one count of trafficking in MDMA, possession of butane hash oil, and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams.
According to the sheriff's office, Proper has previous arrests in Sarasota County for burglary and resisting an officer.
