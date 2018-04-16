He said he got hurt by a Hooters sign. Video footage tells a different story

A Florida man's plan to bilk a popular restaurant chain was dashed by surveillance footage.
Blame it on Hurricane Irma.
John Bradley Kane was arrested last week after lying to investigators about an injury he says he suffered at a Madeira Beach Hooters in September, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Back in November, deputies say Kane hired an attorney to sue Hooters after he says the letter "O" from a sign outside the establishment fell on his foot, injuring him.
A manager told investigators that Kane and some friends walked into Hooters with the letter, demanding free food and drinks, which were denied. The staffer went on to say that Kane then left the eatery with the "O," and filed a lawsuit a short time later.
The suit asked for a total of $225,000 reimbursement from the restaurant's insurer, Liberty Mutual, which included medical expenses, pain and suffering as well as other costs associated with the suspect's injured foot.
Surveillance video from outside the popular chain a different story, say Pinellas deputies. It showed that the "O" in question had fallen off thanks to high winds from Hurricane Irma and remained on the ground until it was picked up by the 55-year-old suspect.
Kane was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released two hours later on a $5,000 bond.
