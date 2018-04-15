Two more motorcycle deaths in Tampa Bay area. Driver of Lexus facing DUI manslaughter charges

Two people on a motorcycle are dead and the driver of a Lexus is facing DUI manslaughter charges after a crash on U.S. 301 Saturday night in Riverview.
According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 p.m., the driver of a Lexus was in the southbound left turn lane of U.S. 301 and attempted to make a left turn onto Johanna Avenue, driving into the path of a 2013 GSX-R750 motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the Lexus, and both occupants of the motorcyle were ejected.
The driver of the motorcycle, 37-year-old Kerry Jason Webb of Riverview, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 25-year-old Angelina Elizabeth Torrey of Valrico, was transported to the hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
The driver of the Lexus, 34-year-old Benson Craig Johnston of Dover, fled the scene on foot but was later located by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, according to FHP. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI manslaughter and felony DUI.
The crash closed the roadways until about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Comments