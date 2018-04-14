Keys man tries to settle differences with a flare gun and fillet knife, deputies say

A 47-year-old Marathon man has been accused of threatening another man with a flare gun and a fillet knife.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rodger Doyle Green went to an agency that serves the homeless in the 1600 block of Overseas Highway on Thursday night hoping to find employment.
Green is listed as a detailer who lives in Boot Key.
Instead of finding work, deputies say he had a disagreement with another man there and tried to fight with him, before leaving for the night.
But Green returned Friday morning with a flare gun in one hand and a fillet knife in the other, according to deputies. They say he pointed the flare gun at the man and made threatening statements.
The intended victim fled inside the building while another individual persuaded Green to leave. No one was injured.
Still, a warrant was issued for Green’s arrest and he was spotted riding his bicycle Friday evening. Deputies arrested Green and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and exhibition of a firearm.
He is in the Stock Island jail with bond set at $30,000.
