Police searching for shooter of 4-year-old girl and 20-year-old man in Miramar

A 20-year-old man is dead and a 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after both were shot Friday night in Miramar.
According to Miramar police, the shootings happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the 6100 block of Northwest 40th Court. Police are still investigating and haven't released the names of the victims, said Miramar Detective Carlos Villalona.
Police said the man and the girl, who were not related, knew each other and were outside when they were shot by someone who was either on foot or in a car, but they believe a vehicle was involved in the incident.
They also think the 20-year-old was the intended target.
A woman, who did not want to be identified or filmed, told WSVN she saw two men firing guns.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
