Suspect in Manatee murder arrested. Cops say he killed on his birthday, Friday the 13th

The caretaker of a 60-year-old woman is being charged with her murder after her body was found Friday — the suspect's birthday — at a Manatee County mobile home court.
Barak Pozas, who turned 51 on Friday, April 13, is being charged with the murder of Joan Demeo, who was found dead by a co-worker in the carport of her residence at Royal Garden Estates in the 6900 block of Cortez Road West, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning.
Demeo suffered from trauma to her upper body, investigators said. Her body was discovered about 3 p.m. Friday by a co-worker checking on Demeo after she didn't return to work after lunch, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said deputies quickly determined Pozas was a person of interest.
Pozas was located by deputies Friday afternoon at a nearby bar in the 7000 block of Cortez Road West and taken into custody.
Pozas lived with the victim and acted as her caretaker, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators said the motive for the killing was undetermined as of Saturday morning.
