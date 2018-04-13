He asked them to leave a pool party. They responded with a brutal beating.

Police are looking for three men who beat up a security guard in Tallahassee last week after they were told a pool party had to come to an end.
When the guard — who police said was not authorized to be patrolling the area — asked the rowdy party attendees in bathing suits to leave, three men brutally pounced on him.
All it took was one punch to take down the guard, video shows. One attacker jumped on him, while the other two continued to pound him on the ground.
It was unclear what the unidentified security guard's injuries were.
The party was held on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Aqua Palms Apartments, but it wasn't until Friday that the Tallahassee Police Department posted a video of the attack on its Facebook page, asking for the public's help.
Detectives ask that anyone with information call 850-891-4200.
