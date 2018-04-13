Did this woman kill someone and steal victim's identity to go on the run? Cops think so

A murder suspect in Florida may be impersonating her own victim as she flees across the country, according to investigators.
Lee County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said in a news conference posted to Facebook Friday that Lois Riess, 56, is wanted in connection with a recent fatal shooting, and may have selected her victim because their appearances were similar.
Deputies were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Old San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach on Monday where deputies found 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson dead from gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office, Marceno said.
A man told the News Press that the hotel manager was going room-to-room but stopped to asked him to open the door to the unit where Hutchinson was found. Troy Strohm said he helped her open the door and found the room's resident in the bathroom. He guessed she could have been dead for a few days because they "smelled something weird."
Hutchinson’s purse was in disarray when deputies arrived, with credit cards, cash and identification appeared to be removed. Her keys and vehicle, a white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA were also missing, Marceno said.
Investigators believe Riess targeted Hutchinson because of their similar appearance and stole her identity.
"Riess' mode of operation is to befriend women who look like her and steal their identity," Marceno said.
Riess is also a person of interest in her husband's death in Dodge County, Minn., and has a warrant for felony theft.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest warrant on a charge of felony theft for Riess on March 29 after her husband’s murder.
Investigators believe after David Riess was murdered, Lois Riess transferred nearly $10,000 from her husband’s business account into her personal account and forged his signature on three checks for an additional $11,000 from his personal account to her account.
In addition to the warrant for theft, investigators say she is a person of interest in her husband’s death.
Her husband was supposed to go on a fishing trip, but a friend called police when he did not arrive. He was found shot multiple times in his Blooming Prairie home, NBC 2 reported.
Lee County officials believe Riess has fled to Texas, but her whereabouts are unknown and the U.S. Marshals Office are searching for her nationwide. Riess is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
