He exploded a pipe bomb in his back yard. 'That's a problem,' cops say

A loud noise came from the backyard of a Tampa residence Wednesday afternoon around 4:25 p.m.
The blast shook nearby homes and terrified neighbors, who called 911. Responding officers went to the home and two men inside were detained, reported the Tampa Police Department.
Officials from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the bomb squad were also on the scene.
After questioning by police, one individual was arrested: David Caltagirone, who was charged with making, possessing, throwing, placing, projecting or discharging a destructive device. He was released Thursday after posting $2,000 bail
The Tampa Bay Times reports the 60-year-old, who lives at the home with his 95-year-old mother, has been fixated with explosive devices since he was a child. The newspaper adds that the device was a homemade model rocket.
"It's something he’s always done, but I imagine he’s pretty stressed out about it and surprised by everything that’s happened," his brother Vincent Caltagirone, told the Times. "Joseph’s not a malicious person at all. I’m sure he was just fooling around."
The explosion left a gaping hole in the yard.
"Even if it was just mischief or a prank or just experimenting, that's a problem," Tampa Police spokesman Steve Hegarty said.
Caltagirone also faces federal charges of possession of an unregistered destructive device and unlawful storage of an explosive material.
The suspect told investigators he used black powder, powdered potassium nitrate and sugar for his science experiment.
Contents found in the home were consistent with things are used for "hobby rocketry," an ATF agent said in the criminal complaint.
