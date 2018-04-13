He gave his dashcam video to cops to clear his name. Instead, it got him new charges.

A Florida man was done in by his own dashboard camera.
Xavier Inocencio Moran, 25, was arrested on April 7 on charges of battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting an officer without violence and escape.
He told police he had been involved in a crash on April 5 in Royal Palm Beach and that he could prove someone else had cut him off — which could explain the cuts and scratches on his face in a mug shot taken soon after at the Palm Beach County Jail. He was released on Sunday and signed consent for deputies to view his dashcam video.
That video revealed something else altogether.
When a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy reviewed the footage, he found images of Moran taking a baseball bat from his trunk and also of someone breaking the glass door to a beauty store and burglarizing the establishment, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Police determined that Moran was the one breaking into the store.
On Tuesday, Moran was arrested again and charged with possession of burglary tools and burglary of a dwelling.
Moran is being held at West Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
