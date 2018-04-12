This Parkland teacher left his gun in a public bathroom. It was loaded, cops say

Not the most normal sight: a gun left in the bathroom stall.
But that's exactly what went down on Sunday in a men's room at the Deerfield Beach Pier.
The circumstances of how the Glock 9mm got there are unusual.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the weapon was left by Sean Simpson. If his name sounds familiar, he's the teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who said he'd be willing to arm himself while on duty.
According to the sheriff's office report, Simpson told deputies he'd left his gun by accident. By the time the chemistry teacher realized his mistake, the Glock was already in the hands of a drunk homeless man who had picked it up and fired. The bullet hit a wall.
Simpson was able to grab the gun away from the vagrant, Joseph Spataro, who was charged with firing a weapon while intoxicated and trespassing.
As for the MSD teacher, he was arrested and charged with failing to safely store a firearm, a second-degree misdemeanor. posted a $250 cash bond and was released. Simpson
reached out to the educator who would not comment but did say carrying a weapon around did not violate school board rules. He continues to be employed and no disciplinary action is expected to be taken, added the station. Local 10
On Tuesday, t part of a new law the Florida Legislature passed after the that left 17 students and educators dead. he Broward School Board unanimously rejected the state's new program to arm school staff,Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school shootings
