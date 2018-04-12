Suspect in more than a dozen armed robberies, including some in Manatee, is in custody, cops say

Authorities say they have arrested a serial armed robbery suspect whose crimes spread across the Tampa Bay area, including Manatee County.
The suspect has been charged in connection to three robberies at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores in Polk County and is a suspect in 17 other similar robberies at stores in Manatee, Hillborough, Osceola and Orange counties, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
A joint investigation involving several agencies resulted in the arrest.
More information on the arrest is expected during a 10:30 a.m. news conference.
This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
