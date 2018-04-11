Bradenton man caught with over 4,000 child porn files sentenced to prison

A Bradenton man who stored more than 4,000 child pornography files has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for producing and possessing the content.
Paul Fabrizio Solis, 40, reportedly took pictures of a young child and kept a flash drive containing the explicit material locked away in a safe. Prosecutors say Solis stored videos and images of child pornography on his laptop, too.
Solis pleaded guilty to the charges November 17, 2017, and, in addition to prison time, must also spend 25 years on supervised release after his incarceration.
The case was investigated by the FBI, as well as the Bradenton Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen A. Fiore.
