Sarasota man's late-night joy ride involved gunfire. Now he's under arrest

A man who allegedly opened fire while driving his pickup truck in Sarasota early Monday morning has been arrested.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area of Clark Road near I-75 in response to a report of reckless driving. The caller also said they could hear gunfire coming from the vehicle.
Deputies came in contact with Christopher Long, the 35-year-old driver of the vehicle, around 2 a.m. He reportedly admitted to deputies that he had fired weapons from his vehicle.
Long also agreed to a voluntary search of his truck, the sheriff's office said. Deputies discovered a rifle, a handgun, spent casings and ammunition. They also found prescription pills, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Long was arrested and faces several charges, including one count of firing a weapon from a vehicle and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He is being held on bonds totaling $35,500.
Comments