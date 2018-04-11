Suspect who shot bouncer, customer at Tampa strip club sought

Surveillance video shows a shooting that took place early Sunday, April 8, 2018, outside Dreams Gentlemen's Club, 4218 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. The club's bouncer and another man were shot in the back and wounded.
Tampa Police Department Tom Alberts
San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Crime

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Latest News

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. T

Video shows men in tavern before shooting

Latest News

Video shows men in tavern before shooting

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking to identify two individuals as part of their investigation of a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, in a vehicle near the intersection of Sheldon Road and Waters Avenue West. Earlier in the evening, two subjects and the victim, who are shown on video, were involved in an altercation while at Dagwood's Sports Tavern, 8458 Sheldon Road in Town N' Country. The victim was struck by gunfire that originated from a dark 2011 to 2016 Dodge Charger with a rear spoiler. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).