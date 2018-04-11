Suspect who shot bouncer, customer at Tampa strip club sought

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking to identify two individuals as part of their investigation of a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, in a vehicle near the intersection of Sheldon Road and Waters Avenue West. Earlier in the evening, two subjects and the victim, who are shown on video, were involved in an altercation while at Dagwood's Sports Tavern, 8458 Sheldon Road in Town N' Country. The victim was struck by gunfire that originated from a dark 2011 to 2016 Dodge Charger with a rear spoiler. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).