Bouncer tries to break up fight at strip club. Then two men got bullets in the back

A night at Dreams Gentlemen's Club turned into a nightmare for the club's bouncer and another man, who were both shot by a customer early Sunday morning.
The Tampa Police Department on Wednesday released video of the suspect firing a pistol at the bouncer, who was trying to break up a fight between the shooter and another customer, who also was shot.
The violence took place at 12:24 a.m. Sunday the club located at 4218 E. Seventh Ave.
The bouncer, 33, and the other victim, 28, were both shot in the back by the unidentified gunman, who fled the scene.
The suspect is described by police as 5-foot-10 male with short hair and a thin build. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and long denim shorts. He ran from the scene and may have fled in a silver or gray sedan, possibly a Dodge Dart, police said.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.
Comments