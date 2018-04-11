Sarasota man arrested in connection with road rage video, sheriff says

Authorities said they have arrested a Sarasota man in connection with a recent road rage incident, caught on video, that injured a motorcyclist.
Detectives arrested Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla, 30, in connection with the incident that occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday near Beneva Road and Riviera Drive, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. A video showing what happened was posted to social media and widely shared.
A witness recorded the incident on a cell phone and the video showed a motorcyclist moving from the left lane into the right lane gesturing to the driver of what officials said was a gray Mazda 3 hatchback. Deputies said the motorcyclist hit the window of the Mazda before the vehicle swerves into the right lane, striking the motorcycle and forcing it to crash off the road, throwing the motorcyclist. The Mazda then sped off.
The motorcyclist, Darin Hendrickson told ABC Action News he suffered a hyper-extended knee, possibly fractured ribs and road rash as a result of the crash and was treated at a hospital.
