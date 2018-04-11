Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, April 11, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 11, 2018 06:33 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Read More

Shawn Duval.jpg
Shawn Duval, DUI, refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended, $1,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Joshua Van Arsdale.jpg
Joshua Van Arsdale, battery, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Nadina Hoyer.jpg
Nadina Hoyer, probation violation, contempt of court, no bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  