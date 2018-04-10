Florida boy paid $480 for the sex. But this woman paid the bigger price

A 14-year-old Orlando boy turned to an adult website and somehow cobbled together $480 to pay a woman he tracked down there to have sex with him.
Orlando police say Sarah Louise McGill, 28, who went by the name Sophia Belle on Quora.com, began texting the boy after he reached out to her on the site, which bills itself as "a place to share knowledge and better understand the world." But, according to WKMG ClickOrlando., the site is more often used to find prostitutes.
The boy said the woman, whose United Kingdom passport identifies her as McGill, met him at an Orlando Marriott hotel, where they went into a room and had sexual intercourse. He paid her $480 in cash in $50 and $20 bills, according to The Daily Mail, and then he left.
But the boy's father found out.
On Saturday, Orlando police searched McGill's room after she consented and found used condom wrappers and cash. The boy, and the woman — who identifies herself as a clinical hypnotherapist with a practice in Edinburgh, Scotland — were interviewed by Orlando police.
McGill was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious battery and had to turn in her passport so she could not leave Florida before her trial.
Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.
Comments