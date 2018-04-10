Sarasota shooter was considered 'armed and dangerous,' but not anymore, cops say

A man who allegedly shot two women at close range in Sarasota early Friday morning has been arrested.
Linval Cohoone, 33, was named as a suspect shortly after the shooting took place in the 1400 block of 21st Street in Sarasota. According to a police spokeperson, the women suffered serious injuries.
The Sarasota Police Department announced Tuesday that he was apprehended by members of the United States Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force in Bradenton.
Cohoone, who had 45 previous felony charges on his record, will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
