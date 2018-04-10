The St. Petersburg Police Department released surveillance video from a Publix showing the moment a man uses his cellphone to record images up the skirts of two women. St. Petersburg Police Department Matias J. Ocner
Crime

'Manbun Creeper' caught on video looking up skirts at Publix, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 10, 2018 02:17 PM

With hair slicked back and a phone in hand, police have dubbed a man caught on video in a Publix the "Manbun Creeper."

According to St. Petersburg police, a man at the Roosevelt Publix used his cell phone to record up the skirts of two women around noon on April 3.

Police say one woman noticed, but another did not.

In the video, the man can be seen bending down to pick something from a stand near the register where a woman wearing a dress is standing.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

