'Manbun Creeper' caught on video looking up skirts at Publix, cops say

With hair slicked back and a phone in hand, police have dubbed a man caught on video in a Publix the "Manbun Creeper."
According to St. Petersburg police, a man at the Roosevelt Publix used his cell phone to record up the skirts of two women around noon on April 3.
Police say one woman noticed, but another did not.
In the video, the man can be seen bending down to pick something from a stand near the register where a woman wearing a dress is standing.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.
Comments