Road rage in Sarasota caught on video

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage aggravated battery incident that occurred Sunday, April 8, 2018 that was captured on video.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. T