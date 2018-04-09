Gunfire breaks up Bradenton NFL player's pool party

An NFL free agent and Bradenton native's pool party was interrupted after a report of shots fired rang out amid hundreds of attendees.
Sunday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received reports of shots fired and responded to a hotel where the Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie pool party was held, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The "DRC (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) Celebrity Pool Party" was advertised on social media with the promise of celebrity attendance and was put on by 2LIT Concierge and Event Planning, according to the sheriff's office.
Rodgers-Cromartie, a Lakewood Ranch High School alum, played for the New York Giants last season and is now a free agent in the NFL.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 9331 Adamo Drive, around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
When they arrived, deputies said they did not find any victims in the crowd of about 500 people who attended the pool party.
However, someone suffering from a gunshot wound went to a local hospital Sunday and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The victim did not provide investigators with details.
Deputies are asking members of the public with information about the incident to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200, send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff smartphone application, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report online at www.crimestopperstb.com.
