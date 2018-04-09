Lawyer suspended for stealing from her employer while working retail at Kohl’s

A Florida lawyer has been suspended by the state Supreme Court until further order for stealing $760 while working as a Kohl’s employee.
The suspension of Jacqueline Kinsella, a 2014 graduate of Barry University law school who lives in Central Florida, was announced in the latest Florida Bar discipline report and began March 17. Kinsella pleaded no contest to petit theft and received a year’s probation.
She told Seminole County sheriff’s deputies and the referee presiding over her discipline case that personal financial problems spurred her turn to thievery. The referee’s report states, “Respondent demonstrated significant remorse during her testimony at her sanctioning hearing. Her misconduct was not related to alcohol or drug abuse or a gambling addiction.”
Kinsella was admitted to the Bar Feb. 16, 2016, and admitted in Bar discipline documents to stealing money from Kohl’s on three different days.
Two months and five days after Bar admission, she pocketed $140 after closing a cash register but before dropping the money bag in the cash office. Four days later, she stole $100, by using a key on a cash register, according to the arrest report. On May 26, she pilfered $520 from two different registers.
Video recorded Kinsella closing each of the shorted registers.
