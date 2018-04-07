Brass knuckles used on victim's face in Hillsborough attack

Detectives are looking for the suspect who punched a man in the face twice with brass knuckles on March 31, 2018, at a Valrico residence in Hillsborough County. He fled in a small silver four-door car.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Tom Alberts
