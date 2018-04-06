Police investigate knife incident at Sarasota elementary school

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an altercation that occurred at Alta Vista Elementary on Wednesday.
The incident, police say, was not reported until Thursday.
According to detectives, a student had a knife on the campus and poked another student with it. The student was not hurt.
The police are working with school administrators.
The Sarasota County School District told detectives that the student with the weapon was immediately suspended from school and will remain of out school until the investigation concludes, and further disciplinary action may be recommended.
No arrests were made. Criminal charges have been sent to the State Attorney's Office for review.
