A teen girl's path to school was blocked by an SUV. Now cops are investigating the 'suspicious' incident

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a girl told deputies she was stopped by someone while walking to school Friday morning.
A 15-year-old girl was walking to Bayshore High School between 6:45 and 7 a.m. Friday when a man driving a bronze or tan SUV blocked the sidewalk in front of her on 34th Street West between 45th Terrace West and 53rd Avenue West, according to the sheriff's office.
The man, who was described as heavy-set with a deep voice and "peach fuzz" on his face, asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school. He left, but returned shortly after and made additional comments to the girl before leaving again, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies searched for the man but were not able to find him in the area.
The girl made it to school OK, sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
