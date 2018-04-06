Fights erupts outside courthouse after Bradenton man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend's son's father

A Bradenton man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 fatal shooting of his girlfriend's son's father.
On Wednesday, Kelly McPherson was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm in the Sept. 5, 2015, death of Keyvis McCollough.
McPherson received the maximum sentence of life in prison on Friday by Circuit Judge Charles Sniffen, including a minimum mandatory 25 years in prison.
Emotions between the victim's family and the family of his killer erupted after the hearing, and deputies had to escort each side out of the building separately. But the conflict didn't end there.
Moments later, a fight between the families broke out in the middle of the intersection of Sixth Avenue West and 11th Street West just across the street from the courthouse. Profanities and threats were exchanged as additional deputies ran from the courthouse to separate the brawl as halted drivers looked on.
At about 1 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2015, McCollough and his son's mother were having an argument over custody of their 1-year-old son when McPherson, who was dating the boy's mother, walked up behind McCollough and shot him twice. McCollough was rushed by paramedics to Blake Medical Center, where he died.
The victim's son and sister were standing about 20 feet away and witnessed the shooting.
"On behalf of all the law enforcement officers who worked on this investigation, we are pleased with verdict and sentencing," lead detective James Curulla said. "We hope this provides comfort and peace to the family of the deceased, and justice for the deceased."
Comments