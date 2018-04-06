Florida man's wife was just one victim in Georgia murder-suicide, cops say

A woman who fled her estranged husband in Florida was found dead Thursday in Georgia, along with her sister and the Tampa man she was running from, according to authorities.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office said a woman and her children left Florida to take refuge with her sister in Dahlonega, Georgia.
Channel 2 Action News reported Kelly McDonald Jr., 39, was identified as the man who shot and killed his wife and her sister.
McDonald, from Tampa, went into the home where he shot and killed the sister, shot and hurt a 16-year-old girl and shot and killed his wife, according to the sheriff's office. He then took his own life. Authorities were called to the home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
A 13-year-old was able to escape from the home and call for help from a neighbor's house, according to the sheriff's office. A 2-year-old child also was at the scene and was injured, WXIA reported.
Officials are still working to determine how McDonald got to the Georgia home.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said the incident appeared to stem from a domestic situation. McDonald was wanted in Hillsborough County for domestic battery by strangulation, according to ABC Action News.
McDonald’s mother told ABC Action News that the family was “shocked and just learning of the news.”
Comments