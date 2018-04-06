A man spat out a truck window and was stabbed. Police say they arrested the attacker

Police say they arrested the man responsible for fatally stabbing another man during a road rage incident this week.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Tampa police announced the arrest of Teddy B. Smith, 44, on a charge of second-degree murder.
Late Wednesday, police found the dark-colored BMW that reportedly was involved in a deadly road rage incident earlier that day. Smith was later arrested.
According to police, around 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, a Dodge Ram and dark BMW were stopped in the westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue near Interstate 275 when 56-year-old Gilbert Serna, a passenger in the Dodge, apparently spat out the window.
Smith, who was later identified as the driver of the BMW, became upset and got out of the vehicle to confront Serna and stabbed Serna in the upper body before driving away, according to police.
The driver of the Dodge tried to follow the BMW but stopped at the corner of West 109th Avenue and North Ashley Street. Tampa police performed CPR on Serna and he was taken to a hospital.
Serna succumbed to his injuries.
Smith is being held in a Hillsborough County jail without bond.
