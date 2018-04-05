Police locate car involved in deadly road rage incident

Tampa police have found the BMW that was reportedly driven by the man who stabbed and killed a passenger in another vehicle during a road rage incident on Wednesday.
Detectives located and confirmed it was the same car involved in the incident and have seized it, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
While they have the vehicle, police have not yet found the driver.
"Everything seems to be adding up," said Tampa Police Spokesman Steve Hegarty, Bay News 9 reported.
"We need to put all the pieces together before we make an arrest because we just don't want to make an arrest. We want to move forward and make this a successful prosecution, as well."
According to police, the driver of the black BMW stabbed Gilbert Serna, 56, after a verbal argument that began while the truck that Serna was riding in and the BMW were both stopped at a light on Fowler Avenue.
It all started after Serna reportedly spit out of the window, hitting the driver of the BMW on the arm.
The incident escalated, with the driver eventually stabbing Serna before fleeing the scene.
The driver of the truck tried to follow the BMW as it headed west on Fowler, police said. Ultimately, the truck had to stop and police performed CPR on Serna.
He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments