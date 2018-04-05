Former Bradenton couple argued over custody. Her new boyfriend is going to prison

A Bradenton man is going to prison for the 2015 fatal shooting of his girlfriend's son's father, after being convicted of murder.
On Wednesday, a jury of six found Kelly McPherson, 25, guilty as charged of second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Keyvis McCullough.
McPherson now faces up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced during a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
"We are pleased with the jury's verdict holding the defendant responsible for his heartless actions," assistant state attorneys Charlie Lawrence and Art Brown said in an issued statement. "Keyvis McCullough and his family obtained justice for his senseless death."
Initially, McPherson was facing a second-degree murder charge for the Sept. 5, 2015, killing, but late last week the State Attorney's Office amended the formal charges to second-degree murder with a firearm. McPherson faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison because of the more severe charge.
McPherson has been in custody at the Manatee County jail since he was arrested and charged in the case on Sept. 20, 2015. following a two-week-long manhunt led by the Bradenton Police Department. At the time of the murder, McPherson had been on probation for exactly nine months for a burglary conviction from Sarasota County.
At about 1 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2015, McCullough was arguing over the custody of his then 1-year-old son with the boy's mother. According to the testimony of McCullough's sister, McPherson, who was dating McCullough's son's mother, walked up behind the victim and shot him two times.
The victim's sister and son had been standing about 20 feet away at the time of the shooting.
When Bradenton police received a 911 call reporting the shooting that Saturday afternoon, officers responded to the 700 block of 12th Avenue West and found McCullough suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Blake Medical Center where he later died.
