Manatee man arrested on child porn charges after deputies raid house

A Manatee County man was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday after deputies searched his residence.
A joint investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office led deputies to arrest Jayson Clark Larrabee, 40, at his south Manatee County residence.
A search warrant was executed at Larrabee's residence. The results of the search led deputies to arrest and charge him with eight counts of transmission of child pornography.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941)-747-3011.
