Violent road rage incident in Tampa leaves one man dead

A road rage incident turned deadly Wednesday morning after a man died from injuries inflicted on him by an irate driver, Tampa police said.
Gilbert Serna, 56, died from upper body trauma shortly after the incident unfolded and was a passenger in a truck involved in the road rage incident.
The confrontation occurred at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Interstate 275, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Around 11:22 a.m., a Dodge Ram truck and a black BMW were both stopped on Fowler Avenue at I-275 in the westbound lanes, police said. The BMW was on the right side of the truck.
Never miss a local story.
While stopped at the light, the driver of the BMW got out of his car to verbally confront Serna, who remained in the truck. The driver of the BMW inflicted "upper body trauma" on Serna, police said.
The driver of the truck tried to follow the BMW as it headed west on Fowler. Ultimately, the truck stopped at the corner of West 109th Avenue and N. Ashley Street.
Tampa police arrived and performed CPR on Serna.
He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the BMW has not yet been found. An investigation is ongoing.
Comments