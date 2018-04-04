Blood found in car of man charged with killing woman, burning her body, cops say

Detectives found blood inside the vehicle belonging to the man arrested in connection with the beating death of a Bradenton woman whose body was found burned, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
According to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday morning, Dakota T. Jibson, 23, of Bradenton, was the last person to be seen with 50-year-old Veronica Polite before her body was found burned in the woods near the 4600 block of 18th Street East around 1:15 a.m. Monday.
Jibson was arrested and charged with murder, according to the sheriff's office.
The Medical Examiner's Office determined Polite suffered severe head trauma after being hit with an object that pierced the skull, according to the sheriff's office. She also had severe burns on her upper body.
A State Fire Marshal Arson K9 gave officials a positive indication that an accelerant was near Polite's head.
Polite's nephew told investigators he heard his aunt talking to man around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Her burning body was found less than two hours later.
Two people found leaving City Walk Apartments, 2019 Fifth St. W., where Polite lived, told investigators they were with Polite and Jibson. The witnesses said they called Jibson for a ride. He picked them up and went to City Walk Apartments where they left Jibson in the parking lot and went into an apartment, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When they came back to the car, they told officials they saw Jibson and Polite "flirting" with each other and Polite got in the front seat of the car. The witnesses reportedly climbed in the backseat and drove around until Jibson dropped them off in the shopping center behind the Dairy Queen at 53rd Avenue West and U.S. 41 sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
Jibson left with Polite still in his vehicle, the witnesses told investigators. He was the last person she was seen with, the affidavit states.
Detectives began surveillance at Jibson's home in the 2300 block of 34th Avenue East. Officials tried to stop Jibson when his vehicle left the home, but another man was driving. The vehicle was taken to impound by the sheriff's office and a search warrant was obtained for the home.
Jibson told investigators that he met Polite at City Walk apartments while waiting for friends and said he was driving his vehicle that night, according to the affidavit.
Officials executed a search warrant on Jibson's vehicle and found a "large amount of blood" in the back seat. When they went back to Jibson's home, he ran. Shortly after, detectives apprehended him. The affidavit notes he wanted to talk to detectives but his comments were redacted.
Polite’s husband of 31 years, Willie, described her as a “nice, sweet woman" who was legally blind in an interview with Spectrum Bay News 9.
Jibson was previously sentenced to two years in prison after a 2013 assault incident, according to court records. Prison records show he was released in July 2015.
In 2014, he pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a person under 24 previously found delinquent, principal to armed burglary of a conveyance with a firearm and grand theft firearm. Though he was 18 at the time of the incident, he was sentenced as a youthful offender, court records show.
According to the probable cause affidavit from the assault, on Sept. 2, 2013, Jibson confronted his then-girlfriend's ex-boyfriend and pointed a gun at him.
