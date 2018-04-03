Manatee sheriff not talking about autopsy of woman whose body was set on fire

With the autopsy completed, detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the death of a Bradenton woman whose body was found on fire Monday morning.
Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Tuesday Veronica Polite’s autopsy has been completed but he declined to discuss what it found.
No one is in custody in connection with Polite’s death as of Tuesday morning, Bristow said, also declining to talk about any suspects in the case.
The investigation is ongoing, he said, but there were no other updates.
A man called 911 around 1:15 a.m. Monday to report a body on fire in a wooded area off the 4600 block of 18th Street East where he was going to visit someone in a nearby homeless camp, according to the sheriff’s office.
Polite was dead when officials arrived, the sheriff’s office determined. Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.
Willie Polite, her husband for more than 30 years, described Veronica as a “nice, sweet woman” who was also legally blind.
Veronica Polite had been in contact with law enforcement several times prior to her death both as a victim as well as facing charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
