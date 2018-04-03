Manatee sheriff not talking about autopsy of woman whose body was set on fire

SHARE COPY LINK An emotional Willie Polite, the husband of murder victim Veronica Polite, 50, speaks to Spectrum Bay News 9 about his wife and when he last saw her before her burning body was found on Monday, April 2, 2018, in a wooded area in the 4600 block of 1 McClatchy Spectrum Bay News 9

An emotional Willie Polite, the husband of murder victim Veronica Polite, 50, speaks to Spectrum Bay News 9 about his wife and when he last saw her before her burning body was found on Monday, April 2, 2018, in a wooded area in the 4600 block of 1 McClatchy Spectrum Bay News 9