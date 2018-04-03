Video shows duo dashing off with up to $100,000 in jewelry, coins from Sarasota shop, police say

SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who stole between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of jewelry and coins from Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria on March 29th. Sarasota Police Tiffany Tompkins

Sarasota Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who stole between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of jewelry and coins from Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria on March 29th. Sarasota Police Tiffany Tompkins