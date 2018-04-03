Video shows duo dashing off with up to $100,000 in jewelry, coins from Sarasota shop, police say

At least $50,000 worth of jewelry and coins were stolen from a Sarasota business early Thursday morning and police are asking the community for help identifying the culprits.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sarasota police officers responded to a reported burglary at Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria, 1650 Main St. When officers arrived, they found the back door forced open and video that showed two people going into the store wearing hooded sweatshirts.
In about one minute, police say the video shows the two people using a crowbar to smash the glass from the store cabinets and take between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of jewelry and coins.
Employees at a nearby store told detectives a couple came into their store earlier that day asking questions that “seemed out of the ordinary,” according to police.
Never miss a local story.
A woman seen going into the nearby store had a similar long braid to the one police said was there during the burglary. Police also obtained video footage of the couple entering the neighboring store.
Anyone with information on the incident or can identify the two people in the video is asked to call Detective Dustin Luciano at 941-363-5827 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments