Crime

Man goes to hospital with gunshot wounds. He says he doesn’t know where it happened, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

April 03, 2018 09:56 AM

Manatee

A man was shot early Tuesday morning and told authorities he doesn’t know who shot him or where the incident unfolded.

The 21-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his forearm, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

He said that he was at an “unknown location” when he got into an argument with an “unknown suspect” and was shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

