Surveillance video shows couple smashing displays in jewelry store heist

Sarasota Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who stole between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of jewelry and coins from Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria on March 29th.
Sarasota Police Tiffany Tompkins
San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. T

How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

The Payne County District Attorney's Office has released surveillance video showing a Stillwater, Oklahoma bonds woman shooting and killing a client on August 9, 2017. 41-year-old Chasity Carey was acquitted last week of the first-degree murder of