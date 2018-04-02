Disney World bus driver arrested after trying to meet teenage girl for sex, cops say

A bus driver for Walt Disney World has been placed on unpaid leave after trying to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Kevin Van Orman, 35, was arrested last week by Polk County deputies when he arrived home where detectives were waiting, according to report by WKMG News 6.
Deputies said that Van Orman began to chat online with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl that day. He said he would kiss, hug and massage the girl, although he acknowledged he was aware the girl was underage. He also suggested, the outlet reported, that the two could meet at Disney World.
Van Orman went home around 9:30 p.m. that night and was arrested by deputies when he arrived.
In the arrest report, deputies said Van Orman was also corresponding with another undercover detective who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. In those messages, he offered to drive to the girl’s home and “perform sexual acts on her.”
Van Orman told detectives in an interview that he thinks he has a sex addiction and is sometimes attracted to teenage girls. He also told them he has a 5-year-old daughter, a 2-year-old son and that his wife is four months pregnant.
A Disney spokesperson said Van Orman has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the outlet reported.
He faces charges of attempted lewd battery, using a computer to solicit or lure a child and traveling to meet a minor, according to jail records.
Samantha Putterman
