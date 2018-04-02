Bradenton teen arrested for trying to steal motorcycle from showroom, deputies say

A teenager was arrested early Monday morning after Manatee County deputies said he attempted to steal a motorcycle from the showroom of a dealership.
Around 3 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Action Kawasaki Yamaha at 2705 First St. E in Bradenton due to a noise complaint.
Upon arrival, deputies spotted the 14-year-old boy inside the showroom, attempting to start a motorcycle. When challenged, he fled on foot and a short foot pursuit ensued.
He ran across First Street into a car lot where he was arrested, deputies said.
After he was taken into custody, deputies found a knife on him and later reported that he had nine outstanding warrants for his arrest.
He faces armed burglary charges and resisting an officer without violence, deputies said.
