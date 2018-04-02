Crime

Bradenton teen arrested for trying to steal motorcycle from showroom, deputies say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

April 02, 2018 07:46 PM

BRADENTON

A teenager was arrested early Monday morning after Manatee County deputies said he attempted to steal a motorcycle from the showroom of a dealership.

Around 3 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Action Kawasaki Yamaha at 2705 First St. E in Bradenton due to a noise complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted the 14-year-old boy inside the showroom, attempting to start a motorcycle. When challenged, he fled on foot and a short foot pursuit ensued.

He ran across First Street into a car lot where he was arrested, deputies said.

After he was taken into custody, deputies found a knife on him and later reported that he had nine outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He faces armed burglary charges and resisting an officer without violence, deputies said.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

