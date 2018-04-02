He was already caught with child pornography, cops say. But then they found more.

Detectives with the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old man Monday morning for 12 counts of possession of child pornography, according deputies.
Kenneth Gray was initially arrested on Feb. 12, and charged with one count of transmission of obscene material. After his arrest, detectives continued forensic scans that revealed 12 images of child pornography.
Detectives investigating internet crimes against children initially tracked an IP addressed used to download multiple files identified as containing child pornography. The led them to Gray and his personal computer, deputies said.
Gray is in custody at the Sarasota County Jail and is being held on $6,000 bond.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
